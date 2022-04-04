Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Tesla shares rise as it hits quarterly vehicle delivery record

6 minutes to read
Tesla rose 4.1 per cent following their reported first-quarter electric vehicle deliveries. Photo / AP

Tesla rose 4.1 per cent following their reported first-quarter electric vehicle deliveries. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The NZX 50 fell 0.3 per cent after Monday's trading.

Air New Zealand rose 16.8

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.