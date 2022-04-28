Jarden Brief: Tech stocks lead Wall Street rally

Image / 123rf

US

The major US indices had a strong performance at the time of writing, with the S&P 500 increasing 2.4 per cent, the Nasdaq climbing 2.9 per cent and the Dow Jones up 1.8 per cent.

Every sector was in the green at the time of writing. The best performers were communications services (+4.0 per cent), technology (+3.9 per cent) and energy (+2.45 per cent).

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms, after better-than-expected results, jumped 18.8 per cent. This increase adds US$86 billion to the market capitalisation of Meta Platforms.

Software company PTC climbed 17.2 per cent after releasing their first quarter results that surpassed expectations. Its per share profit was 23.0 per cent above analyst consensus.

Payment services provider PayPal Holdings jumped 12.6 per cent after meeting analysts' consensus around first quarter earnings.

Global medical device company Align Technology had the largest decline at 16.8 per cent. This followed first quarter earnings that fell significantly below analysts' consensus.

Similarly, manufacturing firms O'Reilly Automotive and Stanley Black & Decker had declines of 10.5 and 7.4 per cent respectively after releasing first quarter results and guidance below market expectations.

US GDP declined 1.4 per cent in the first quarter. This was well below analysts' expectations of a 1% increase. Although consumer expenditure was up 2.7 per cent for the quarter, this was amidst price increases of up to 7.8 per cent.

Rest of the World

All major Asian markets closed in the green. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.6 per cent, the Nikkei rose 1.8 per cent and the Hang Seng increased 1.7 per cent.

The European markets were also all up. The FTSE, the DAX and the CAC increased 1.1, 1.4 and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

Commodities

The U.S. 10-year Treasury rate rose a further four basis points to 2.859 per cent.

WTI Crude Oil rose 2.6 per cent up to $US104.6 per barrel while natural gas lost most of its gains this week, falling 5.1 per cent.

Gold remained flat with a 0.07 per cent increase.

An impressive performance came from Bitcoin and Ethereum with increases of 3.7 and 4.0 per cent, respectively. The Central African Republic has passed a bill making Bitcoin legal tender. This makes it the second country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender after El Salvador.

New Zealand

The NZX 50 returned to the green yesterday, up 1.3 per cent at 11,876 points.

Cinema technology company Vista Group International was the best performing company yesterday, improving 5.6 per cent.

Fast food restaurant company Restaurant Brands New Zealand elevated 5.6 per cent. This follows the release of their positive first quarter sales, indicating solid growth. Total sales for the quarter were $275.4 million, a 6.0 per cent increase on the previous year's performance.

Tourism Holdings closed out yesterday's top movers, advancing 5.3 per cent.

Fonterra Shareholders' Fund fell 3.0 per cent yesterday. This could potentially be attributable to the government's decision to support Fonterra's proposed capital structure changes by amending dairy industry legislation.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare declined further yesterday, down 1.9 per cent. The company has dropped 35.7 per cent year to date. Healthcare company Ebos rounded out the bottom movers, reducing 0.5 per cent.

The ANZ Business Outlook Survey indicated that business confidence in April was still low, despite companies' activity expectations rising as Covid-19 disruptions subdued. The survey also showed inflation expectations rose to 5.9 per cent (from 5.5 per cent) following the release of the first quarter Consumer Price Index data.

Australia

The ASX 200 rose 1.3 per cent yesterday to regain ground after previous losses this week.

All sectors closed in the green apart from telecommunication services (-0.1 per cent). Materials rebounded 3.5 per cent, energy increased 1.0 per cent and industrials also finished up 0.9 per cent.

AMP was the top performer of the day up 13.2 per cent. The financial services company announced the sale of Collimate Capital, its international infrastructure equity business, to a wholly-owned subsidiary of DigitalBridge Group for an upfront consideration of A$462 million and total value of up to A$699 million.

Energy and resource companies dominated Thursday's stock movements. Firstly, Sandfire Resources increased 11.9 per cent after releasing its March 2022 quarterly report. The copper mining company achieved quarterly sales revenue of US$343.1 million.

Fortescue Metals Group rose 8.1 per cent after it too released its March quarterly production report. The company upgraded guidance for FY22 shipments to between 185 and 188 million tonnes (previously 180 to 185 million tonnes).

Conversely, Paladin Energy was the biggest underperformer yesterday. The mining company dropped 6.7 per cent after releasing its Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports.

Gold ore mining company Silver Lake Resources decreased 6.3 per cent after announcing production of 53,822 ounces of gold and 262 tonnes of copper in its Quarterly Activities Report.

Medical device company PolyNovo rounded out the bottom movers with a decline of 4.6 per cent.

Jarden is advising Tourism Holdings Limited on an agreement to merge with Apollo Tourism and Leisure Limited.

