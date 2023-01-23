Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Spotify joins league of layoff merchants, boss blames too much ambition

nzme
6 mins to read
Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said the company hadn't adequately grappled with tailwinds from the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said the company hadn't adequately grappled with tailwinds from the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

Media services provider Spotify Technology announced it would reduce its global workforce by 6 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business