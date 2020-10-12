Jarden Brief: Sky TV AGM moment to watch today

New Zealand

The NZX50 had its eighth consecutive day in the green, rising 0.6 per cent.

Contact Energy continued its excellent run over the past two weeks to be the best performer of the index, up 3.2 per cent and closing above $8 for the first time since 2019. Contact released strong September 2020 operating statistics reporting ebitda for the month of $48.2 million, an 81 per cent increase on the previous corresponding period.

September also rounded out the first quarter of the 2021 financial year for Contact, bringing quarterly ebitda to $149.1 million - up 32 per cent on the same time last year. A combination of improved retail pricing and lower generation costs drove the results. However, October and November outlook is forecast to be softer given grid upgrades and planned outages.

Fellow gentailers Mercury and Meridian were the next best performers on the index as they both rose 2.8 per cent. The worst performers were Auckland Airport and SkyCity, down 2.0 and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Heartland Bank have added heat to the property market after they released the lowest mortgage rate currently on the market - a 1.99 per cent one-year fixed rate loan. The stock traded up following the announcement and closed 2.2 per cent higher.

International

US Markets:

At time of writing the SPX500 was up 1.8 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 1.4 per cent and the Nasdaq up 2.8 per cent.

Tech stocks and larger stocks outperformed smaller and 'value' stocks. The Nasdaq 100 was the best performing peer index (+3.4 per cent), while the SPX Midcap 400 lagged the pack (+0.5 per cent).

Tech (+2.9 per cent) and Consumer Cyclicals (2.3 per cent) were the best performing sectors in the benchmark index while Energy was the weakest sector, down 0.3 per cent.

Ford Motor company was the best performer on the day, up 6.3 per cent, while a host of big-name tech stocks also performed well; Apple was up 6.0 per cent, Twitter up 5.5 per cent, Facebook rising 5.5 per cent and Amazon also up 5.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil and gas developer Apache Corp was the worst performing stock on the index, down 4.7 per cent.

Asian markets:

The Shanghai Index was up 2.6 per cent and the Shenzhen index up 3.1 per cent as trading resumed after the mid-autumn festival.

China has reported a cluster of locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the northern port city of Qingdao, with the cluster of 12 marking the end of a two-month streak during which no local transmission was reported from China. The government now plans to test the entire city within 5 days. The reappearance fuels concern about the difficulty of permanently eliminating the virus.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was down 0.3 per cent, trading at US$1925.7 per ounce. WTI Crude was down 3.1 per cent, trading at US$39.2 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.79 per cent.

Australia

The ASX200 had a late rally in the afternoon to continue its positive start to the quarter, up 0.5 per cent yesterday albeit on low volumes and turnover. The ASX200 has now had seven days in the green during the first eight days of the fourth quarter, to be up 5.4 per cent. The key outperforming sectors on the day included Financials (+1.2 per cent) and Technology (+1.1 per cent), with Financials continuing to benefit from new credit rulings announced this month and loan deferral numbers beginning to lower. Technology likely rose due to the Nasdaq outperformance over the weekend, with no major news hitting the market today.

Adore Beauty's upcoming IPO is set to be one of the hottest of the year in the mid of an E-commerce and retail boom, although questions remain regarding the valuation. At the current offer price of A$6.75 it would give Adore an Enterprise Value of A$614.8 million, 181 greater than its forecasted net profit and 454 greater than its trailing 2019 net profits - far higher than other retailers such as Kogan and BWX. However, Adore does have high forecasted growth and its online presence allows greater margins. On a sales basis the Enterprise Value is currently 3.9 times 2020 forecasted sales, a multiple usually used to measure tech companies.

Therefore, investors must weigh whether to consider tech valuation multiples or traditional retail multiples given the interesting valuation of the company.

BNPL giant Zip Co continues to benefit from the quarterly update of Sezzle last week, with the stock up another 5 per cent to close in on A$8 per share. Broker Citi has announced they have a "Catalyst" watch on the stock in preparation for their earnings, suggesting strong performance should be expected.

What to look out for:

We continue into AGM season today with the likes of Australian companies CommonWealth Bank, and Telstra presenting as well as NZ companies Ebos and Sky TV.

Yesterday, Ebos rose 2.5 per cent to close at $25.39 while Sky TV was up 0.7 per cent - detail on Sky TV's planned entry into broadband will be of key interest.

In the US, twenty-three companies will report earnings overnight including Delta Airlines and Johnson and Johnson.

• For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

Disclaimer: This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer