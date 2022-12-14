Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Semiconductor wars heat up with billions at stake

nzme
6 mins to read
Workers in a "clean room" at an Intel chip-manufacturing plant in Oregon. The semiconductor industry has become a geopolitical battleground for the US and China. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

Workers in a "clean room" at an Intel chip-manufacturing plant in Oregon. The semiconductor industry has become a geopolitical battleground for the US and China. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Stocks nudged forward ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) decision, where interest rates were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business