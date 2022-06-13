Jarden Brief: Sea of red in global markets

All major US indices, Asian and European markets were trading lower. Photo / AP

International

US

All major US indices were trading significantly lower at the time of writing. The S&P 500 was down 3.2 per cent, the Nasdaq dropped 3.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 2.4 per cent.

These drops were driven by Consumer Discretionary (-4.4 per cent), Energy (-4.4 per cent) and Real Estate (-4.1 per cent). No sectors were trading in the green, at the time of writing.

Financial derivatives exchange CME Group leads the S&P 500 at the time of writing, up 3.0 per cent.

Banking and trust services company Truist Financial Group was also in the green with a 2.6 per cent increase to its share price.

Duke Realty Corp rounds out the top three performers, up 2.3 per cent. Yesterday, the company entered into an agreement which will see it acquired by San Francisco-based Prologis for US$26 billion.

Signature Bank traded 12.1 per cent lower, leading the bottom performers. Signature Bank is a large holder of Bitcoin, which was sold off significantly by the market.

Caesars Entertainment was also deep in the red, down 11.6 per cent. This decline brought Caesars' stock price more than 56.0 per cent down from the start of the year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is the final laggard with a 10.7 per cent decline at the time of writing. The company announced that masks are no longer required on board, however, passengers must provide proof of vaccination and have a negative Covid-19 test.

Beauty company Revlon announced it was facing bankruptcy last Friday. At the time of writing, the share price fell to US$1.11 from US$4.27, representing a 45.6 per cent decline since last Friday.

The US Federal Reserve will be meeting this week to decide on any changes to interest rates. Market expectations are for a 50-basis point hike, which would bring the rate to 1.5 per cent.

Rest of the world

Following in the US footsteps, all Asian markets were also in the red. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0.9 per cent, the Nikkei fell 3.0 per cent and the Hang Seng declined 3.4 per cent.

European markets also followed the trend, all down at the time of writing. The FTSE, the DAX and the CAC dropped 1.5, 2.4 and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

Commodities

The metals market saw large declines across the board. Gold dropped 2.9 per cent to US$1829.30 per ounce and silver declined 3.1 per cent to US$21.25 per ounce.

Oil remained relatively flat, up 0.1 per cent to US$120.76 per barrel.

The cryptocurrency market was deep in the red with Bitcoin and Ethereum down 15.2 and 17.1 per cent respectively.

The US 10-year Treasury rate climbed 19 basis points to 3.346 per cent. This is more than double where it was at the start of the year (1.515 per cent).

New Zealand

The NZX 50 closed in the red yesterday, falling 1.9 per cent to 10,924.74 points.

The market may be reacting to Friday's US consumer price index data that indicated inflation could be yet to peak, with investors anticipating further spikes in interest rates.

The index's top performer was cinema technology company Vista Group International, improving 3.7 per cent. This movement does not appear to relate to any news.

Seafood company Sanford Ltd advanced 2.2 per cent yesterday. This follows Tasman Equity Holdings and Arden Capital disclosing transfers of 937,500 shares and 312,500 shares each to Past Limited Partnership for $4.15 per share.

Energy provider Genesis Energy rounded out yesterday's top movers, increasing 0.8 per cent.

The a2 Milk Company was the biggest underperformer of the index, declining 9.0 per cent yesterday. The dairy company is now down 23.6 per cent year to date.

Industrial and agricultural products manufacturer Skellerup Holdings decreased 4.7 per cent. This is the company's lowest close in 2022, down 16.4 per cent year to date.

Electricity provider Mercury NZ closed out the bottom movers, falling 4.0 per cent.

The New Zealand dollar fell 20 basis points during yesterday's trading session, continuing its downward trend, closing at US63.3 cents.

Australia

The Australian market was closed yesterday for Queen's Birthday.

