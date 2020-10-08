Jarden Brief: RBA set to reveal stability of Australia's financial institutions

New Zealand

The NZX50 had an excellent day yesterday after it rose 1.8 per cent, with just five stocks declining.

Vista Group was the best performer after recovering recent losses to close at $1.59, up 9.7 per cent. Sky City Entertainment and Meridian were the next best, rising 4.7 and 4.6 per cent respectively. Number one index constituent Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was also one of the top five performers, rising 3.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the worst performers were Serko (-3.3 per cent) and Vital Healthcare Property Trust (-2.2 per cent), after the latter's trading halt was lifted.

Retirement and aged care operator Summerset Holdings rose to $9.30 after it announced the acquisition of land at Half Moon Bay in Auckland for the development of an additional village, combined with their third quarter update.

Resale activity in the third quarter was a significant improvement on previous periods - although it likely benefitted from some degree of pent-up demand, the positive result indicated a strong level of underlying demand.

The Warehouse Group released its preliminary financial year unaudited result reporting group sales at $3.2 billion, up 3.3 per cent on the previous corresponding period.

Adjusted net profit after tax was also an improvement on the previous year by 9 per cent, although the bottom line was helped significantly by an included benefit from government wage subsidies.

The group ended its financial year in a net cash position of $168 million, although this has since reduced to $80 million as the company returns to normal levels of working capital.

International

At time of writing, the SPX500 was up 0.6 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.4 per cent.

Energy (+2.3 per cent) and Utilities (+1.5 per cent) were the best performing sectors on the day, while Consumer Cyclicals was the sector with the weakest performance – up by 0.4 per cent.

IT company service provider DXC Technology was the best stock in the benchmark index, up 6.8 per cent. On the other hand, Domino's Pizza was the worst stock in the index, down 6.4 per cent after it missed its third quarter earnings guidance.

Asian markets:

Chinese markets remain closed for the Mid-Autumn festival which runs through to Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.0 per cent.

Since Xi Jinping's 22 September speech announcing China will go Carbon-neutral by 2060, China's renewable energy companies have soared. Solar panel input manufacturer Daqo New Energy is up 67 per cent since the speech and green energy provider GCL Poly is up 54 per cent in the same period.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was down 0.2 per cent, trading at US$1884.7 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 3.0 per cent, trading at US$41.3 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was up to 0.81 per cent

Australia

The ASX200 had another positive day, continuing to rally on stimulus news from Australia and America. The index finished up 1.0 per cent, bringing October performance so far to a respectable 5.0 per cent.

The BNPL sector had a stellar day after positive news from Sezzle (+3.6 per cent), which had a record quarter with merchant sales surging 220 per cent. Z1P Co led the index up by gaining 8.8 per cent, while AfterPay (+2.6 per cent) was also dragged up by the positive sector news.

Healthcare stocks also saw significant gains, with heavyweight index constituent CSL having a strong day once again closing in on the $A300 per share mark.

NZ-based accounting software provider Xero also rallied to finish on a record high of A$113 per share, after RBC Capital Markets upgraded their rating of the stock – giving it a revised target price of A$120 per share.

Brambles reaffirmed guidance on profits and revenue for the year at their latest shareholder meeting, announcing that they believe sales growth will be between 0 to 4 per cent, with underlying margins improving.

The government has put forward A$1.7 billion to secure Covid-19 vaccines from two of the 40 trial candidates, with the government seeming to have faith in Oxford University and AstraZeneca's progress.

While speculations suggest a vaccine will be ready from one of the two organisations by January, investors should note that trials have been stopped twice due to patients falling ill from side effects. CSL have also agreed deals to produce 30 million of AstraZenca and 50 million University of Queensland vaccines respectively, if their researchers are successful.

Phoslock has been placed into halt after it admitted to company fraud, revenue falsification and misappropriation of funds after being investigated by auditor KPMG.

The activities relate to the Chinese water treatment plant which made up the majority of its sales and revenues. The former small cap darling traded at A$0.25, despite reaching highs of A$1.46 last year.

What to look out for:

The RBA Financial review along will be released in Australia later today, alongside August month on month home loans data. In the US, Hingham Institution will release its savings reports results tomorrow night.

Disclaimer: This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand. Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer