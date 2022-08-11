Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Pfizer heartburn drug lawsuit drama brings pain

6 minutes to read
Investors might be concerned at US litigation surrounding Zantac, a heartburn drug containing a probable carcinogen. Photo / 123RF

Investors might be concerned at US litigation surrounding Zantac, a heartburn drug containing a probable carcinogen. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

Major US indices were mixed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.3 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.