Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Brief: Peloton gets speed wobble over US safety issues, Disney has dismal day

nzme
5 mins to read
Peloton is recalling 2.2 million bikes due to a possible safety issue with the machine's seat post.. Photo / AP

Peloton is recalling 2.2 million bikes due to a possible safety issue with the machine's seat post.. Photo / AP

Sample HTML block

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US 

Entertainment behemoth Disney published quarterly results after the bell. The result featured an in-line number for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business