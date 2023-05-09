Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Brief: PayPal internalising a really complicated situation as revenue up, shares fall, Braintree brand underperforms

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal Holdings. Photo / Bryan van der Beek, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dan Schulman, president and chief executive officer of PayPal Holdings. Photo / Bryan van der Beek, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Financial technology company PayPal Holdings has reported first-quarter revenue of US$7 billion, up 8.6 per cent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business