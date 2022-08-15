Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Oil companies wipe out on weak China economy, Disney has stellar day

6 minutes to read
Activist investor Daniel Loeb reckons Disney's no Mickey Mouse outfit - and the entertainment company's stock price surged after Loeb took a stake. Photo / AP

Activist investor Daniel Loeb reckons Disney's no Mickey Mouse outfit - and the entertainment company's stock price surged after Loeb took a stake. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

All major US indices were in the green at the time of writing. The S&P

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.