Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: NZX falls, Asian markets mixed

6 minutes to read
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%, the Nikkei improved 0.7%, and the Hang Seng declined 2.3% overnight. Photo / Getty Images

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%, the Nikkei improved 0.7%, and the Hang Seng declined 2.3% overnight. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International
US

All major US indices were in the green at the time of writing. The S&P 500

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.