Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Jarden Brief: NZ, Aussie shares slide

3 minutes to read
The ASX 200 closed 0.6 per cent lower yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

The ASX 200 closed 0.6 per cent lower yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International
US

US markets were closed on Monday for the Juneteenth federal holiday.

New Zealand

The NZX 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.