Jarden Brief: NZ, Aussie shares slide

The ASX 200 closed 0.6 per cent lower yesterday.

International

US

US markets were closed on Monday for the Juneteenth federal holiday.

New Zealand

The NZX 50 closed flat yesterday at 10,588.20 points.

Cancer diagnostics company Pacific Edge was the top gainer, up 4.2 per cent. Financial services firm Heartland Group climbed 2.1 per cent. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare improved 2.0 per cent.

Real estate investor Vital Healthcare Property Trust closed 3.7 per cent lower. Film technology business Vista Group declined 3.6 per cent. Fleet technology company EROAD rounded off the laggards with a 3.3 per cent fall.

With a PSI of 55.2, the BNZ - BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) for May suggests the service sector expanded at a faster rate than April (52.2). May's sanguine result was the highest monthly mark since June last year, and ahead of the survey's 53.6-point long-term average.

Australia

The ASX 200 closed 0.6 per cent lower yesterday, to 6433.40 points.

Despite the decline in the ASX 200, seven of the 11 sectors closed higher. Australian real estate investment trusts (A-REIT) and consumer discretionary led, up 3.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively. Energy fell 5.2 per cent and materials (-4.7 per cent) experienced its worst performance in about eight weeks.

Leading the top performers was bookmaker Pointsbet Holdings, inclining 18.1 per cent. This followed an announcement of SIG Sports Investment becoming a new strategic investor. The placement of 38,750,000 shares at A$2.43 per share led SIG Sports to become Pointsbet's largest shareholder, raising A$94.16 million for the company. The company also announced a deferred bonus equity option to raise approximately A$150m over the next two years.

Bio-tech company Imugene Limited increased 10.7 per cent and machine intelligence company Appen had the third largest rise, up 10.2 per cent.

Paladin Energy led the decliners, down 12.3 per cent.

Champion Iron and Silver Lake Resources fell 11.4 per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively.

Concerns about steel demand going into a potential economic slowdown pushed down iron ore futures in China yesterday, sending iron ore mining companies into the red. Fortescue Metals closed 8.6 per cent lower to A$17.00, and BHP Group dropped 5.3 per cent to close at A$7.32.

