Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: New car shortages and leisure travel boom drive rental car company up

nzme
5 mins to read
Hertz Global gained after reporting strong demand for rental cars from leisure travelers and demand for car buyers facing automotive shortages. Photo / Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Hertz Global gained after reporting strong demand for rental cars from leisure travelers and demand for car buyers facing automotive shortages. Photo / Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

US markets were mixed this morning, awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business