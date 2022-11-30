Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: More than 1000 job prospects dashed as food delivery company loses a fortune

nzme
7 mins to read
DoorDash announced layoffs of about 1,250 jobs, or six per cent of global headcount. Photo / Supplied

DoorDash announced layoffs of about 1,250 jobs, or six per cent of global headcount. Photo / Supplied

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International                                                                                         

US

Movement in US indices showed muted drops, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business