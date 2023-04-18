Jarden Brief: Johnson & Johnson down after more fallout from baby powder scandal

Johnson & Johnson's baby powder was at the heart of a lawsuit over claims it caused cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

US markets were mixed again this morning and trading within a tight range. At time of writing the S&P 500 was up 0.1 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Aerospace and defence contractor Lockheed Martin was up 2.8 per cent at the time of writing after a first quarter earnings release exceeded expectations and it reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Johnson & Johnson was down 2.7 per cent following a quarterly results release. The company reported a net loss of US$68 million driven by its talc-based baby powder troubles and costs from its upcoming spin-off of its consumer health business.

J&J last year said it would stop selling talc-based baby powder globally, more than two years after thousands of consumer safety lawsuits led to it ending sales in the US. Some lawsuits claimed the baby powder caused cancer.

‌

Southwest Airlines declined 1 per cent after computer issues on Tuesday led Southwest to ground flights around the US. At least 36 per cent of Southwest’s schedule was delayed.

Commodities

Brent Oil is currently trading flat at US$84.70 a barrel, while gold is trading up 0.5 per cent and above the US$2,000 mark at US$2004.30 per ounce.

The US 10-year Treasury bond declined two basis points to a yield of 3.59 per cent.

New Zealand

The NZX 50 eased off 0.4 per cent yesterday.

Pacific Edge rose 1.1 per cent yesterday as it released its fourth quarter shareholder update showing test volumes processed in its laboratories the fourth quarter of its 2023 financial year increased to 8,878 tests, a 14 per cent rise on the 7,768 tests in the prior quarter.

‌

This record test number represents a 42 per cent increase on the same quarter of the prior year and brings total volumes for financial year 2023 to 31,566 – a 37 per cent year on year increase.

The Port of Tauranga has gone back to the Environment Court with new mitigation offers to local Māori as it seeks approval for expansion, but has lifted its cash offer only slightly to $4.025m.

REINZ House Sales data released shows that March sales were at a 12-year low with 5877 residential properties sold, down 15 per cent on March last year.

The national median selling price was $775,000 in March, down by $150,000 from its November 2021 peak.

Australia

The ASX 200 traded down 0.3 per cent as minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia indicated the Australian Cash rate may move higher in May.

The Reserve Bank of Australia revealed its decision to pause its aggressive interest-rate-hiking strategy was a close call, and warned that more hikes may be needed to combat inflation.

The energy sector lost 1.9 per cent, with Woodside down 2.4 per cent and Santos falling 1.9 per cent. Cooper Energy released its March 2023 quarterly production update and subsequently declined 2.9 per cent yesterday.

Telix Pharmaceuticals rose 12.7 per cent on a trading update from Monday, with US demand continuing to grow at a higher rate than expected as revenue from Illuccix sales rose 27 per cent on the prior quarter.

Coming up today

US: Fed Beige Book. Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions, publishing this eight times a year,

Eurozone: CPI, Construction Output.

UK: CPI, producer price inflation.

Australia: Westpac Lending Index, Earnings: Atlas Arteria, Perseus Mining.

New Zealand: NZX AGM.

For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

The Jarden Brief is provided for general information purposes only. It reflects views and research available at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. The Jarden Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Limited is an NZX Firm. A financial advice disclosure statement is available free of charge at https://www.jarden.co.nz/our-services/wealth-management/financial-advice-provider-disclosure-statement/.

Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/wealth-sales-and-research-disclaimer

All market pricing and announcements are sourced from Refinitiv, NZX and ASX.