Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Hewlett Packard punished for not meeting earnings expectations

6 minutes to read
The S&P 500 traded 1.0 per cent higher. Photo / AP

The S&P 500 traded 1.0 per cent higher. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International
US

US markets were in the green at the time of writing. The S&P 500 traded 1.0

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.