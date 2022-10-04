Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: General Motors and Ford both surge in US market rally

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The global economy is under pressure due to rapid increases in the cost of living, however Jarden Investment Strategist and Economist, John Carran, is seeing evidence of inflation easing. Video / Supplied

The global economy is under pressure due to rapid increases in the cost of living, however Jarden Investment Strategist and Economist, John Carran, is seeing evidence of inflation easing. Video / Supplied

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

US markets continued yesterday's rally, with the S&P 500 climbing 2.4 per cent, the Nasdaq

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.