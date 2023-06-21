Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Brief: Freight firm gets a small fright as consumers predicted to tighten belts

nzme
4 mins to read
Parsimonious consumer behaviour predicted in the world's biggest economy had FedEx taking a dim view. Photo / Supplied

Parsimonious consumer behaviour predicted in the world's biggest economy had FedEx taking a dim view. Photo / Supplied

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

All major US indices declined overnight.

At the time of writing the S&P 500, Dow

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business