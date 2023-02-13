Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Four-pronged alliance poses challenge to ChatGPT as chatbot mania intensifies

nzme
5 mins to read
The AI (artificial intelligence) sector is the scene of feverish competition - and now four firms hope to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can create responses to all kinds of writing requests. Photo / 123RF

The AI (artificial intelligence) sector is the scene of feverish competition - and now four firms hope to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can create responses to all kinds of writing requests. Photo / 123RF

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

US equities traded up ahead of the widely anticipated consumer price index (CPI) reading this morning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business