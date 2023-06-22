Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Brief: Ford and its partner get charged up with huge loan for three new factories

nzme
5 mins to read
The loan is the single biggest financial commitment the Biden administration has made in its effort to build an electric vehicle manufacturing network in the US. Photo / Alex Kraus, Bloomberg via Getty Images

The loan is the single biggest financial commitment the Biden administration has made in its effort to build an electric vehicle manufacturing network in the US. Photo / Alex Kraus, Bloomberg via Getty Images

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Amazon’s cloud unit is investing US$100 million to set up the Amazon Web Services Generative AI

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business