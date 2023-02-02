Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Facebook owner Meta has huge jump after surprise ad boom

nzme
4 mins to read
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company's value surged overnight after a surprisingly lucrative fourth quarter. Photo / Bloomberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company's value surged overnight after a surprisingly lucrative fourth quarter. Photo / Bloomberg

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

The S&P 500 continued to extend its rally overnight, driven by earnings season and yesterday’s Fed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business