Business

Jarden Brief: Entertainment company CEO gets $16m golden handshake but staff told to brace for layoffs

nzme
7 mins to read
AMC chief executive Christina Spade announced her departure from the company. Photo / Michael Kovac, The Hollywood Reporter, Getty Images

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Movement for American indices was muted at the time of writing, despite updates from Chinese officials.

