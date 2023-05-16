Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Brief: Disney down as DeSantis feud continues

nzme
4 mins to read
Disney World has been at odds with the Florida Governor since early 2022 after the company opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill, which bans discussion of same-sex marriages in schools. The spat has now extended to tax and toll road disputes. Photo / HenningE, Pixabay

Disney World has been at odds with the Florida Governor since early 2022 after the company opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill, which bans discussion of same-sex marriages in schools. The spat has now extended to tax and toll road disputes. Photo / HenningE, Pixabay

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Capital One Financial was up 2.6 per cent after Warren Buffet disclosed that Berkshire Hathaway has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business