Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Cruise liner company shares rise

6 minutes to read
Carnival shares were up as cruising begins to recover from the pandemic. Photo / File

Carnival shares were up as cruising begins to recover from the pandemic. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The NZX 50 rose a slim 0.1 per cent yesterday.

Pushpay Holdings rose 3.6 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.