Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Corporate giant laying off thousands in world’s biggest consulting cutbacks

nzme
8 mins to read
Irish-American consulting giant Accenture has followed McKinsey and KPMG in announcing layoffs. Photo / Joan Cros, NurPhoto, Getty

Irish-American consulting giant Accenture has followed McKinsey and KPMG in announcing layoffs. Photo / Joan Cros, NurPhoto, Getty

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Consulting firm Accenture has announced it will cut 19,000 jobs, the largest reduction in the consulting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business