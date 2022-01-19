Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Consumer confidence slumps in Australia amid omicron onslaught

7 minutes to read
The omicron variant is tearing through Australia. Photo / NZME

The omicron variant is tearing through Australia. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The New Zealand markets on Wednesday reacted to a poor early morning trading session in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.