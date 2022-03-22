Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Jarden brief: Consumer confidence continues to fall as does NZ company earnings

6 minutes to read
The Warehouse Group reported a fall in net profit after tax to $50.4 million in the first half of its 2022 financial year. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Warehouse Group reported a fall in net profit after tax to $50.4 million in the first half of its 2022 financial year. Photo / Paul Taylor

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

New Zealand

The NZX 50 finished Tuesday's trading session up 0.2 per cent, closing at 12,204.7 points.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.