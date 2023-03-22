Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Chip war heats up as US-China competition sparks strict new rules

nzme
8 mins to read
Workers installing an automated material-handling system track inside a "clean room" at an Intel chip-manufacturing plant. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

Workers installing an automated material-handling system track inside a "clean room" at an Intel chip-manufacturing plant. Photo / Philip Cheung, The New York Times

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

The Federal Reserve has released its highly anticipated interest rate hike of 25bps and a statement

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business