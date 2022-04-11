Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: China's Covid lockdowns weigh on stocks, oil prices

5 minutes to read
A patient who has recovered from Covid-19 is disinfected as he leaves a makeshift hospital in China. Photo / AP

A patient who has recovered from Covid-19 is disinfected as he leaves a makeshift hospital in China. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International
US

US markets were in the red at the time of writing. The S&P 500 declined 1.2

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.