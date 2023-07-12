Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Jarden Brief: Cheaper airfares, old cars, rental prices cool US inflation

nzme
6 mins to read
Domino’s Pizza stock experienced a sharp rise after a big Uber deal was announced. Photo / Getty Images

Domino’s Pizza stock experienced a sharp rise after a big Uber deal was announced. Photo / Getty Images

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

The consumer price index rose 3 per cent compared to the previous year, which was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business