Jarden Brief: Boeing warning on 787 Dreamliner deliveries

US

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has warned it may have to delay a number of its 787 Dreamliner deliveries after discovering a production issue in planes yet to be delivered. Although this issue will not affect currently operating 787′s, a production fault is less than ideal for sales momentum with the stock trading down 1.2 per cent at the time of writing.

Apple Inc, in conjunction with Taiwanese tech Giant HTC, has entered into the virtual reality space having unveiled its Vision Pro headset at a worldwide developers conference late Tuesday night (NZT). The move was described as a watershed moment by executives within HTC, and ended months of speculation that Apple would break its previous mold by invested heavily into a market before widespread adoption. Further news from the conference included Apple announcing a partnership with Unity – a game-development software maker.

Other stocks making headlines were listed Crypto exchange Coinbase ( -13 per cent) who is in trouble with the US regulator. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is suing Coinbase for allegedly operating as an unregistered exchange and broker.

Campervan and Caravan manufacturer Thor Industries (+16 per cent) released a positive third-quarter earnings update on market open, reporting earnings per share of US$2.24, almost doubling expectations while raising guidance for the full year. Management put the higher-than-anticipated level of sales volumes down to the easing of chassis supply constraints and an uptick in dealer activity.

Rest of the World

Other European macroeconomic data came in the form of German manufacturing orders, falling 0.4 per cent in April, far below expectation for a 3.0 per cent rise.

Oil fell in the wake of OPEC announcing a production cut over the weekend with Brent prices currently still elevated at US$76 per barrel.

New Zealand

In what was a vibrant day in local markets, the NZX50 finished 0.1 per cent lower at 11,864 points with roughly $180m of stock changing hands throughout the day,

Stock-specific news was chaired by large cap health care company EBOS, announcing to the market that it had missed out in renewing a key contract with Chemist Warehouse. The contract to supply pharmaceutical products to the warehouse chain was worth roughly $1.9 billion in revenue per year to EBOS which will now cease to exist past their financial year 2024. EBOS traded down as low as -15 per cent during the day but recovered to land down -10 per cent.

Other laggards by Tuesday’s close were Tourism Holdings (-6.8 per cent), and Oceania Healthcare (-2.1 per cent) on limited news flow.

Pacific Edge Group (PEB), a healthcare company focused on the widespread adoption of its bladder cancer testing product Cxbladder was also in the headlines following a hugely disappointing announcement in the United States over the weekend. In what came as a surprise to the market, one of the regulating bodies in the US – Novitas - released findings that the Cxbladder product and a variety of its tests were “considered not medically reasonable and necessary for Medicare patients” meaning Cxbladder will no longer be covered for medicare patients. PEB is currently in a trading halt awaiting further insight from management.

On a more positive note, both the a2 Milk Company (+5.2 per cent) and its upstream supplier Synlait Milk (+16.8 per cent) were buoyed by an update that its main infant formula product had received successful SAMR re-registration, an important regulatory milestone allowing the sale of its infant formula into China.

Australia

Markets reacted to The Reserve Bank of Australia increasing interest rates by 0.25 per cent, a number slightly higher than the median expectation for no change, with the index landing 1.2 per cent lower at 7,129 points.

The majority of analysts polled assumed the official cash rate would stay at 3.85 per cent in the June meeting. Other highlights from the RBA’s release included commentary from RBA governor Philip Lowe who reiterated that “further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe”. Further, the increase now puts rates at their highest level since April 2012.

In response, a number of the large cap banks lost ground including CBA, NAB, ANZ and Westpac, booking losses of 1.0, 1.1, 1.6, and 2.1 per cent respectively.

Other news came in the form of an investor day from the exchange operator ASX Ltd, where it highlighted an updated five-year strategy. A less-than-ideal share price reaction (-10.2 per cent at the close) could be attributed to the company forecasting a material step up in cost base moving forward, the need for capital management flexibility to accompany greater IT investment, and specifically, a shift down in dividend payout from 90 per cent to 80-90 per cent.

