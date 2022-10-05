Voyager 2022 media awards
Jarden Brief: Big oil booms after obstinate OPEC cuts production

Outside OPEC's building in Vienna yesterday. The OPEC+ alliance including Saudi Arabia and Russia mulled production cuts after US crude prices fell from about NZ$174 mid-year to about $139. Photo / AP

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

Momentum in US markets slowed this morning, with the S&P 500 falling 0.3 per cent

