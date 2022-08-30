Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: Best Buy best stock abroad as US retail data defies pessimists

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Electronic retailer Best Buy was the top performing stock after beating expectations at the revenue and earnings level for the most recent quarter. Photo / 123RF

Electronic retailer Best Buy was the top performing stock after beating expectations at the revenue and earnings level for the most recent quarter. Photo / 123RF

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

All major US indices were in the red at the time of writing. The S&P

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.