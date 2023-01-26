Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: American Airlines cashes in on strong travel demand, high fares, plans to hire 2,000 pilots

nzme
6 mins to read
Despite challenges, American Airlines recorded record fourth-quarter revenue and its first full-year profit since 2019. Photo / AP

Despite challenges, American Airlines recorded record fourth-quarter revenue and its first full-year profit since 2019. Photo / AP

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden.

International

US

Airline operator American Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts’ expectations due to strong travel demand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business