Jarden Brief: 27 US companies set to report earnings

New Zealand

The NZX50 made it 10 days on the trot as it rose 0.8 per cent.

Ebos was the rose 2.4 per cent following its annual general meeting, in which it highlighted a strong first-quarter performance. However, no guidance was provided due to the unpredictability of the current market environment. Ebos further announced the acquisition of Cryomed Aesthetics for $14 million, with completion expected by end of October. The stock closed the day at $26.00

At Sky TV's AGM prior guidance was reaffirmed, with ebitda expected to fall in the range of $125 to $140 million – although management noted that they remain cautious around ongoing uncertainty created by Covid-19. The stock traded down 1.3 per cent.

Contact Energy had a slight pullback on its recent rally to close down 2.0 per cent, while a2 Milk had a solid day as it posted a 2.4 per cent rise - recovering share price back above the $16 mark. The worst-performing stocks on the index were Vista Group and Restaurant Brands, down 4.3 and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

International

US Markets:

US markets were suppressed by news of an unexplained illness in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial, which resulted in a temporary halt in that stock. At time of writing, the SPX500 was down 0.4 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 0.2 per cent.

Tech and Consumer Cyclicals were the best performing sectors, up 0.1 and 0.4 per cent, while Energy and Financials were the weakest sectors, both down 1.7 per cent.

Analytical instrument manufacturer Waters Corp was the best performing stock on the market, up 6.5 per cent, while Disney (+4.0 per cent) was also up on news it is altering its content model to focus on streaming.

On the other hand, cruise line operator Royal Caribbean Cruises was the worst performer on the day, down 11.4 per cent on news that it will raise a billion dollars of capital. The raising will be performed using a USD$500 million stock offering and a USD$500 convertible bond issuance. The news, perhaps taken to indicate poor capital positioning for cruise companies, dragged competitors Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (-6.5 per cent) and Carnival Corp (-6.4 per cent) down with it.

Asian markets:

The Shanghai Index was flat, and the Shenzhen index was up 0.7 per cent. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.2 per cent.

China National Biotec Group Co has entered talks with the Chinese government about giving experimental vaccines to students going abroad to study. The two shots being developed by CNBG have already been authorised for emergency use and have been administered to hundreds of thousands of people. The vaccines are still in phase three trials.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was down 1.6 per cent, trading at US$1891.8 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 3.1 per cent, trading at US$40.3 per barrel. The ten-year treasury yield was down to 0.73 per cent.

Australia

The Australian share market continued to rally today with the ASX 200 gaining 1.04 per cent on moderately large volume of 650 million shares. Large cap stocks performed well, with the ASX 20, 50 and 100 outperforming the ASX 200 and other indices.

Top performers on the day were Virgin Money UK PLC (+7.5 per cent), which continues to claw back its drop over the last two weeks, and also Unibail Rodamco Westfield (+7.5 per cent) which announced the selling of their Shift building for A$1.1 billion.

Building products supplier CSR announced that they are selling a further 8.6-hectare site in Horsley park for A$84m, following shortage of supply which has hiked prices for zoned industrial land.

We continued to see Basic Materials (-0.2 per cent) and Energy (+0.6 per cent) underperform, with forecasts on coal exports and prices declining.

On the other hand, large tech stocks continued to benefit from the previous night's Nasdaq gains with Afterpay and Xero hitting all-time highs - reaching A$94.46 and A$116.92, respectively. We also saw positive sentiment in banks with CBA highlighting that loan deferrals continue to track downward, and its competitors Westpac and ANZ posting gains above 2.5 per cent.

Bapcor continues to defy Covid-19 related drawbacks seen in other firms, with the group posting revenue increases of 27 per cent for the four months to September 30. The Retail (+47 per cent) and Specialist Wholesale (+45 per cent) divisions drove growth, with the share price continuing to go to record highs - up another 3.1 per cent today to A$8.11.

What to look out for:

Later today, Australian economic data will be released, including the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index and Change, as well as HIA New Home Sales for the month of September.

Australian company AGMs will continue to be held, with CSL and Cleanaway being key companies to watch.

Meanwhile, in the US, 27 companies will report earnings overnight, most notably Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

