Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Japan to offer families ¥1 million per child to leave Tokyo

Financial Times
By Leo Lewis
4 mins to read
Will the cash payment be enough to entice young families to leave Tokyo to bolster rural parts of Japan? Photo / Getty Images

Will the cash payment be enough to entice young families to leave Tokyo to bolster rural parts of Japan? Photo / Getty Images

Japan is planning to sweeten the financial incentive for parents who opt to move out of Tokyo as the government attempts to reverse decades of demographic decline, economic migration and the lure of the world’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business