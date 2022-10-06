Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jane Clifton: Screaming U-turns can't save the Government now

By Jane Clifton
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland Film Studios in Henderson on October 4. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland Film Studios in Henderson on October 4. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION:

The Government's U-turn on foreign seasonal workers has come too late to help it avoid political damage, writes Jane Clifton.

How many handbrake turns can you get away with before your car gets sent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business