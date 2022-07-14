The dairy industry saw the deal as a missed opportunity. Photo / Christine Cornege

OPINION:

Our recently signed free-trade deal with the European Union has upset the dairy and beef sectors. Was a better deal left on the table?

As a country, we've just flunked that test psychologists set for small children, offering them one marshmallow now, or two if they wait five minutes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided delayed gratification wasn't the right strategy for the much-anticipated European Union free-trade agreement (FTA) and returned from her travels with just the one marshmallow.

After a couple of days' hearty talk about how marvellous the deal was, Trade Minister Damien O'Connor conceded, "It's probably fair to say that no one likes it, so we probably have it about right."

The trouble with settling for the bird in the hand in international trade is that it leaves all the other, plumper birds in the bush for one's competitors.

This FTA means, according to the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand, that 98.5 per cent of Europe's dairy market remains closed to many of this country's products. And the continent will accept only 10,000 tonnes a year of our beef for its 6.5 million-tonne annual market.

Wine, kiwifruit and seafood are among smaller industries to get significantly better entry, but they don't pay the lion's share of New Zealand's bills.

In folding its hand on greater access for this country's biggest export earners, meat and dairy, the Government has made several problems worse for itself. The most serious is, it no longer has the same trade and political leverage with China and the United States. The Government is rapidly recalibrating relationships with the superpowers, including by trying to reduce trade dependency on China.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the EU Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo / Getty Images

Acceptance of this FTA betrays how little alternative our economy now has. A country this size has little enough to bargain with, but while the potential existed that the EU might make us a better deal than either the US or China, there was an unseen poker hand. Each superpower wants New Zealand more on-side with it than the other, for geopolitical and reputational reasons first, with trade a secondary consideration.

Now, unless some genius negotiator can get us an "in" with the notoriously FTA-shy India – a feat with similar odds as peace in the Middle East – we have no alternative big-daddy trading partner. We're now firmly wedged in the Sino-US crevice, hoping that our biggest customer, China, doesn't collapse our export market, or that our American buddy will give us greater export entry if, or preferably before, China starts pulling the rug out.

With the US unlikely to talk FTAs with us seriously anytime soon, China can now see itself further entrenched as a customer New Zealand can't afford to do without. There's also the possibility that the US economy will soon make a hard landing, putting its beneficence even further from our grasp. Efforts to open up Southeast Asia and the rapidly developing parts of Africa may be fruitful, but we're definitely talking delayed gratification there.

It's possible Europe, now probably more protectionist than ever, would never have given us a better deal, and that what one economist described as the "chicken feed" of this FTA is better than nothing.

But this is one of those "marshmallow" times, when waiting in hope is at least better politics than getting a disappointing answer straight away. That's certainly how the farm sector sees it, regarding the FTA as a sell-out.

The vote killer

The Government's relationship with agriculture is at an especially tetchy juncture. Farmers are waiting to see if it will accept the recommendations from the primary-sector climate-action partnership He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) on a pollution-charging regime. A furious minority are against the proposed measures, and this FTA let-down may further reduce support. However, the HWEN plan is a vital truce among vested interests facing peril.

Mutual hostility between farmers and Labour is an ancient fact of our politics, but climate change and food security make that enmity a cynical luxury.

New Zealand will struggle to meet its emissions targets without farmers' HWEN-style goodwill. The alternative – the government forcing some production out of business with less carefully calibrated charging – would simply export emissions and make the country considerably poorer. Never mind emissions reduction: that would be a vote killer.

Meanwhile, the government's decision to fold on the FTA remains a puzzle. It can't have been just for some skitey photo ops to tickle up the sagging polling at home. The deal has inevitably been greeted as the trade equivalent of getting socks and undies for Christmas – no, really, you shouldn't have! Expectations had been doused, so few would have been disappointed to see Ardern come back empty-handed, since this may be the toughest environment ever for trade negotiations. Food security – once something for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to nag about but not of immediate concern to the EU's mostly wealthy countries – has rocketed to the top of the worry list, thanks to the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Were logic to apply, this would be the ideal time for New Zealand, which produces high-quality protein more sustainably than any competitor, to receive greater market access.

Instead, EU countries are looking towards more self-sustainability – aka, greater protectionism. After decades of battling such do-it-yourself food nationalism, New Zealand trade negotiators know how this plays out. Consumers end up paying more than they would for imported tucker, and bitterly resent it.

From here, it's a race to see whether this protectionist cycle will end before China goes DIY with food – something it's gearing up for – or whether New Zealand will be left with ever greener produce and ever fewer customers. The memory of that first marshmallow may be rendered somewhat bittersweet.

Clarification

Last month, this column excitedly portended merger talks between, among others, New Zealand First and the Destiny Church's political arm, in the wake of the Destiny-friendly Outdoors and Freedom Party getting close to 5% of the Tauranga by-election vote.

It turns out while one party is keen, the other … not so much. NZ First leader Winston Peters says he has not talked to Destiny, and no formal talks between his party and any other have taken place.

He's owed my apology, because, while I predicted he wouldn't have a bar of any putative new alliance, I also overlooked a defining characteristic of Peters' leadership.

If there's one thing he has always been consistent about, it's not entering into coalition talks or deals until after each election.