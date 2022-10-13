"The post-pandemic economy continues to perform as a cosmic slot machine, firing out random hardships in novelty combinations." Photo / Tim Mossholder, Unsplash

Economic long Covid is going to make its presence felt for some time yet, especially in import-dependent New Zealand. By Jane Clifton.

The post-pandemic economy continues to perform as a cosmic slot machine, firing out random hardships in novelty combinations. This week: New Zealand is dangerously short of chefs and bus drivers, and France has run out of mustard.

There seems no end in sight to these odd manifestations of what you'd have to call economic long Covid. Every­one accepts the pandemic necessarily caused fiscal and economic ructions. Now it seems that the emergency treatment is indefinitely prolonging our suffering.

Everyone seems to agree that what has gone up thanks to Covid – debt, inflation, prices, shortages – must come down. But achieving this without the general population feeling as though an All Blacks ruck has suddenly landed on top of it is an eternal preoccupation.

Developed governments the world over are trying to transition from the pandemic mode of shovelling money out to support households and businesses, to the point where they can start to get the resultant national debt burdens down by restraining spending. As households and businesses are still struggling from economic long Covid, they're making very little progress. In the UK and Europe, the Russian-wrought energy blockade has made it a political imperative to subsidise people's power bills and ease households through vaulting prices of staple goods such as groceries. Having got the majority of their people through Covid, it would be unfortunate if they now started to freeze or starve to death.

In contrast, New Zealand's hydro dams are full, and no one in this vicinity is waging war or readying nukes, so it can seem churlish to cavil at sharing the world's inflation woes. But being heavily import-dependent, this country cops a compounding distillation of the rest of the world's woes. While the pandemic's gumming-up effects are easing, they've been replaced by those from the Ukraine war, energy and cooking-oil shortages alone causing chaos in world markets and government accounts.

Tiny and distant, New Zealand is less resistant to these trends than most other countries – whatever the opposition pretends.

In this, we've all just had a salutary lesson that not even a nation as powerful as the UK can tell the rest of the world to butt out. Britain's government has just been forced to back down on its ambitious – some would say impertinent – Budget, which proposed to defy economic gravity by bestowing mammoth tax cuts.

The thinking behind this was generally hailed as supply-side Pollyanna-ism – not unlike that espoused by former New Zealand prime minister Sir Robert Muldoon, who said the average voter "wouldn't know a deficit if he tripped over it in the dark".

The Brits' semantical sales pitch was that letting people keep more of their money doesn't need to be "funded", as it's not money actually borrowed in the first place. Let more of people's money circulate to boost growth, and thus avert a recession. This was cute, but not seductive. These days, the average voter would rather not trip over a stonking great deficit, because it's well understood that tax not collected means either ramped-up borrowing, which people have to pay for, or cuts in health, education, infrastructure and the like, which come out of their hides with equal lashings of pain.

Defiant sulking

By some measures the world's fifth-biggest economic power, Britain was soundly spanked and sent to the naughty step. Prime Minister Liz Truss stiffened her upper lip for a few days' defiant sulking, but after watching the currency plummet and pension funds teeter, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng cried uncle.

"We've listened," he said, incidentally benefiting the world's dentists as the economic experts to whom he had hitherto refused to listen ground their teeth in fury.

Britain has had to accept that, like most other developed countries, it's a cat that's had the zoomies and streaked up a tree, only to realise there's no fire brigade on the way to get it down.

It took the developed world two years to run up 10-20 per cent of GDP in extra spending to mute Covid's ravages, reversing 30 years of progressively smaller states and lower spending and debt.

During the pandemic zoomies stage, it was hoped that once vaccines had seen off the plague, normality could be restored. Alas, then Russia took over as chief super-disruptor. Now, China's Taiwan ambitions are muscling up and climate-change mitigation is also growing its ability to derange world economics.

As economist David Skilling says, military spending is likely to increase around the world, and governments will be under mounting pressure to alleviate the transition to net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions.

He sees no likelihood of a move to lower taxes or slash spending, noting that even in conservatively led countries, there's a popular appetite for state support of measures such as energy subsidies.

The bigger state is therefore here to stay for the foreseeable future. That's a challenge for National and Act, who, if they stay true to their principles, will have to campaign for next year's election on the promise of a smaller state, even while knowing that global conditions make achieving it nigh impossible.

Shadow boxing

These conditions are uncharted, but at least the nature of the political dilemma is familiar. John Key's National government had to persevere with its Labour predecessor's Working for Families tax credits, even though it profoundly disagreed with its principles, because dismantling the policy would have caused political and social mayhem.

A National-Act government would likely meet the challenge of weaning the economy off post-pandemic fiscal support with the same pragmatism. The opposition will cry "wasteful spending" this side of the ballot box, but on the other side, that mantra is apt to change to "necessary support for sectors vital to the economy".

Britain's vainglorious Budget bid at least gave New Zealand politicians a few days' harmless disingenuous sport. Labour accused National of reckless Truss-style tax-cut ambitions that would perpetuate inflation and callously deplete people's savings – despite knowing the Nats have long since ditched their tax-cut plans for an extremely modest indexation proposal.

National, in turn, trumpeted the latest statistics on state spending, as though New Zealand's was the only pandemic government in the world that had taken special measures to bail out its citizens.

But after Britain's brutal reacquaintance with reality, our Parliament's shadow boxing in the pretence that this country has economic sovereignty seems even more childish than usual.