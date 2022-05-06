Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jane Clifton: Inflation monster, angry moderates threaten Government's pet projects

6 minutes to read
21 March 2021 | Acting PM Grant Robertson says inflation might peak this quarter. Video / NZ Herald

21 March 2021 | Acting PM Grant Robertson says inflation might peak this quarter. Video / NZ Herald

By Jane Clifton

OPINION:

Soaring inflation is forcing Labour to tuck away pet projects and look instead to a hip-pocket lifeline, writes Jane Clifton.

Mythology and literature have a variety of disposal methods for inconvenient monsters – alas

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.