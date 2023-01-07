Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jack Ma cedes control of Ant Group

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has withdrawn from his businesses and the limelight since an ill-timed speech critical of Chinese policy and banks in 2020. Photo / File

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has withdrawn from his businesses and the limelight since an ill-timed speech critical of Chinese policy and banks in 2020. Photo / File

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is to relinquish control of Ant Group, the fintech company revealed on Saturday, as its founder continues his withdrawal from his online businesses following Beijing’s tech crackdown.

Ma will see his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business