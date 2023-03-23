Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Iwi challenger to Port of Tauranga expansion bid calls for up to $100m mitigation to counter “adverse” impacts

By
6 mins to read
Port of Tauranga's $88m container operations expansion bid is before the Environment Court. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga's $88m container operations expansion bid is before the Environment Court. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga has been called on to pay up to $100 million towards harbour restoration projects and initiatives for one of several local iwi challenging the port’s Environment Court bid to extend its operations.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business