Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘It’s a constant battle’: How to spot corporate rot

Financial Times
By: Emma Jacobs and Andrew Hill
7 mins to read
Rotten cultures are often created by senior leaders. Photo / Giuseppe Cuzzocre, Unsplash

Rotten cultures are often created by senior leaders. Photo / Giuseppe Cuzzocre, Unsplash

After Antony Jenkins took over as Barclays chief executive in 2012 following the Libor scandal, he moved quickly to axe the bank’s structured capital markets unit, responsible for controversial tax avoidance strategies.

“I felt [the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business