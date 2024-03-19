Israel Adesanya building apartments in Auckland

Quick block - Israel Adesanya is steadily growing his property portfolio. Photo / Getty

Mixed martial arts fighter Israel Adesanya’s property company is behind a new residential development in Mount Wellington, BusinessDesk reports.

Stylebender Ltd, which has Israel’s father Olufemi as the director, received resource consent from Auckland Council in May 2023 to build an apartment block on 60 Hillside Road and to subdivide the address into 43 principal units, with two or three bedrooms per residence.

Israel is listed as a minority shareholder of Stylebender, with 95 per cent of the company owned by a trust, Milli Banx, registered at the same address as Israel and Olufemi.

Stylebender bought the 1900sq m Mount Wellington property in 2021 for $4 million with a mortgage registered to ANZ.

