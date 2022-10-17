Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Is fintech losing its lustre for career changers?

By Sid Venkataramakrishnan
5 mins to read
Safe hands? A move back to the banking world from fintechs is viewed by some as a safer bet, 123rf

Safe hands? A move back to the banking world from fintechs is viewed by some as a safer bet, 123rf

For years, technology companies sought to woo senior staff from traditional industries, offering them both the opportunity of a leading role in the future of technology and highly competitive pay.

"The reason people wanted to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business