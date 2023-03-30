Voyager 2022 media awards
‘Irreconcilable breakdown’ sparked Wanaka retirement village developer’s liquidation

Anne Gibson
4 mins to read
Picturesque Wanaka where the village was planned. Photo / WanakaNZ

A dispute between a financier and a Wanaka retirement village development business has resulted in a liquidator being appointed.

Grant Reynolds of insolvency specialists Reynolds and Associates is now running Roy’s Bay Estate, appointed by

