Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Investors in hibernation as New Zealand stocks fall - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Investors have gone into hibernation as the New Zealand sharemarket drifts aimlessly. Photo / 123RF

Investors have gone into hibernation as the New Zealand sharemarket drifts aimlessly. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand sharemarket, without any positive leads from offshore, continued to drift aimlessly, though it was rescued by a late rebound.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up and down all day and then had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business