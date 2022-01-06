Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Investors gear up for 'gold rush' in metaverse hardware

6 minutes to read
An attendee tries on a virtual reality headset at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Photo / Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty

An attendee tries on a virtual reality headset at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Photo / Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty

Financial Times
By Leo Lewis in Tokyo and Christian Davies and Song Jung-a in Seoul

Sony late last year announced it had joined forces with the Manchester City football club to develop a digital recreation of the team's Etihad home stadium for fans around the world to visit virtually.

It

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.