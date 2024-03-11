Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Investor uncertainty creeps back in, a2 Milk’s golden run stalls - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The New Zealand sharemarket fell 0.42 per cent to 11,873.67, giving up some of the strong gains from last week.

The New Zealand sharemarket fell 0.42 per cent to 11,873.67, giving up some of the strong gains from last week.

The New Zealand sharemarket gave up some of the strong gains from last week as investor uncertainty crept back over the condition of United States inflation.

After a down day on Wall Street at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business